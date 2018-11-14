Rickey Smiley On How He’s Challenging His Kids Now To Have Successful Careers In The Future

Parents struggle sometimes with teaching their kids lessons about life and Rickey Smiley knows first hand how hard it can be. His daughter, D’Essence Smiley currently attends Tennessee State University where she’s studying communications.
Rickey mentioned that his daughter knows everything that happens on reality television shows and in entertainment but that’s it. He tries to tell her she needs to know more about the government, news and sports and that it will prepare her better for her career. Rickey wants her to be a well-rounded journalist.
He mentioned that he challenges all his kids to learn and do more for their future careers. Rickey knows several women that can’t even tell him who the mayor is of where they live.
Lastly, during “Unleashed” he also spoke about raising his kids and his other daughter calling another woman “dad.” Rickey has always been there for all of his kids braiding their hair, supporting them at school and rocking them to sleep when they were sick.
He knows that no other man can take his place as a dad, but mentioned that the relationship with his kids is one of the most important ones.
See photos of Rickey Smiley visiting Tuskegee University below!
Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]
