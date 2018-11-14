Rickey Smiley On How He’s Challenging His Kids Now To Have Successful Careers In The Future

Parents struggle sometimes with teaching their kids lessons about life and Rickey Smiley knows first hand how hard it can be. His daughter, D’Essence Smiley currently attends Tennessee State University where she’s studying communications.

Rickey mentioned that his daughter knows everything that happens on reality television shows and in entertainment but that’s it. He tries to tell her she needs to know more about the government, news and sports and that it will prepare her better for her career. Rickey wants her to be a well-rounded journalist.

He mentioned that he challenges all his kids to learn and do more for their future careers. Rickey knows several women that can’t even tell him who the mayor is of where they live.

Lastly, during “Unleashed” he also spoke about raising his kids and his other daughter calling another woman “dad.” Rickey has always been there for all of his kids braiding their hair, supporting them at school and rocking them to sleep when they were sick.

He knows that no other man can take his place as a dad, but mentioned that the relationship with his kids is one of the most important ones.

See photos of Rickey Smiley visiting Tuskegee University below!

Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS] 33 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 1 of 33 2. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 2 of 33 3. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 3 of 33 4. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 4 of 33 5. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 5 of 33 6. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 6 of 33 7. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 7 of 33 8. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 8 of 33 9. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 9 of 33 10. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 10 of 33 11. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 11 of 33 12. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 12 of 33 13. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 13 of 33 14. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 14 of 33 15. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 15 of 33 16. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 16 of 33 17. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 17 of 33 18. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 18 of 33 19. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 19 of 33 20. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 20 of 33 21. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 21 of 33 22. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 22 of 33 23. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 23 of 33 24. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 24 of 33 25. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 25 of 33 26. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 26 of 33 27. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 27 of 33 28. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 28 of 33 29. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 29 of 33 30. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 30 of 33 31. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 31 of 33 32. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 32 of 33 33. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS] Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS] Check out photos from Rickey Smiley's visit to Tuskegee University for ROTC Week!

Rickey Smiley On How He’s Challenging His Kids Now To Have Successful Careers In The Future was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com