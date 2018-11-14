Rickey Smiley On How He’s Challenging His Kids Now To Have Successful Careers In The Future

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 11.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Parents struggle sometimes with teaching their kids lessons about life and Rickey Smiley knows first hand how hard it can be. His daughter, D’Essence Smiley currently attends Tennessee State University where she’s studying communications.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rickey mentioned that his daughter knows everything that happens on reality television shows and in entertainment but that’s it. He tries to tell her she needs to know more about the government, news and sports and that it will prepare her better for her career. Rickey wants her to be a well-rounded journalist.

SEE ALSO: Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Secret To The Perfect Pot Of Collard Greens

He mentioned that he challenges all his kids to learn and do more for their future careers. Rickey knows several women that can’t even tell him who the mayor is of where they live.

Lastly, during “Unleashed” he also spoke about raising his kids and his other daughter calling another woman “dad.” Rickey has always been there for all of his kids braiding their hair, supporting them at school and rocking them to sleep when they were sick.

He knows that no other man can take his place as a dad, but mentioned that the relationship with his kids is one of the most important ones.

See photos of Rickey Smiley visiting Tuskegee University below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week

Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]

Check out photos from Rickey Smiley's visit to Tuskegee University for ROTC Week!

Rickey Smiley On How He’s Challenging His Kids Now To Have Successful Careers In The Future was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close