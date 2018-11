Breaking News– Model and Actress Kim Porter has died at the age of 47. She was known for her 13 year relationship with hip hop mogul Diddy. They shared 3 children together, twins Jessie James and D’Lila and Christian Combs. Diddy’s Rep confirmed that she has passed away saying “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

TMZ is reporting that Kim had been suffering from flu-like or possibly pneumonia. She had reportedly been fighting this illness the last several weeks. Other sources told TMZ that Kim contacted her doctor yesterday saying she wasn’t feeling any better.

Since the news of her death several celebrities have took to social media to post about Kim and send condolences.

Model and Mother of Diddy’s Children Passed Away At 47 was originally published on 92q.com

