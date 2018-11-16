CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wiz Khalifa “Holyfield,” K Camp ft. Wiz Khalifa “Clouds” & More | Daily Visuals 11.15.18

Wiz Khalifa goes from backstage dolo to burning some KK with K Camp on the couch. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Is it us or does it seem like Wiz Khalifa got a new visual dropping every week or every other week? We ain’t complaining, just sayin.’

For this week’s installment of “Holyfield,” the Pittsburgh spitter gives viewers a look at his life when he isn’t performing or recording and simply meeting fans, peers, and putting in that MMA work to keep himself in shape. We pity the fool who picks a fight with Wiz.

Work hard and play hard must be Wiz’s motto cause in the visuals to K Camp’s “Clouds” the two rappers lay back and burn on some sticky icky while models blow bubble in the air. As ancient as that toy is it’s still pretty useful in 2018, right?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Asher Roth, Lil Durk featuring Young Dolph and Lil Baby, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “HOLYFIELD”

K CAMP FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “CLOUDS”

ASHER ROTH – “MOMMYDOG”

LIL DURK FT. YOUNG DOLPH & LIL BABY – “DOWNFALL”

MASTA ACE & MARCO POLO – “KINGS”

MAXO CREAM – “ROACHES”

Wiz Khalifa “Holyfield,” K Camp ft. Wiz Khalifa “Clouds” & More | Daily Visuals 11.15.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close