Is it us or does it seem like Wiz Khalifa got a new visual dropping every week or every other week? We ain’t complaining, just sayin.’

For this week’s installment of “Holyfield,” the Pittsburgh spitter gives viewers a look at his life when he isn’t performing or recording and simply meeting fans, peers, and putting in that MMA work to keep himself in shape. We pity the fool who picks a fight with Wiz.

Work hard and play hard must be Wiz’s motto cause in the visuals to K Camp’s “Clouds” the two rappers lay back and burn on some sticky icky while models blow bubble in the air. As ancient as that toy is it’s still pretty useful in 2018, right?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Asher Roth, Lil Durk featuring Young Dolph and Lil Baby, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “HOLYFIELD”

K CAMP FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “CLOUDS”

ASHER ROTH – “MOMMYDOG”

LIL DURK FT. YOUNG DOLPH & LIL BABY – “DOWNFALL”

MASTA ACE & MARCO POLO – “KINGS”

MAXO CREAM – “ROACHES”

Wiz Khalifa “Holyfield,” K Camp ft. Wiz Khalifa “Clouds” & More | Daily Visuals 11.15.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

