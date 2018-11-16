How The Death Of Jordin Sparks 16-Year-Old Step-Sister Made Her Want To Help Others Battling Sickle Cell [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

11.16.18
Earlier this year, Jordin Sparks and her family suffered a major loss. At the young age of 16 her step-sister, Bryanna Jackson-Frias passed away from sickle cell.

Jordin described Bryanna as strong and fun despite the sickness. To honor and keep her legacy alive, Jordin has partnered with Generation S. It’s an organization where families and people suffering from sickle cell can share their stories to inspire others.

Nevertheless, Jordin wants this illness to be more of a conversation because it touches a lot of people of color. This genetic disease can disrupt life for many families and take an emotional and physical toll on the patient as well.

Lastly, Jordin would like the stories shared to help as many people as it can. She also hopes this makes her step-sister proud.

See photos of Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah below!

