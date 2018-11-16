Gary’s Tea: Beyonce Is Back To Running Ivy Park Again, Dwyane Wade Gives His Daughter A Piece Of LeBron James Name & More

In case you missed it a couple months ago Beyonce decided to partner with Topshop chairman, Philip Green. Weeks ago Green was accused of sexual harassment and Beyonce has decided to sever ties with him.

Beyonce has bought all of Green’s shares and now she’s the full owner of Ivy Park.

In other news, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union had a baby recently and we finally know her name. The NBA player tattooed, Kaavia James on his shoulders and shared the photo on social media.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that her middle name is James after his best friend, LeBron James.

Lastly, prayers continue to go out to the family of Kim Porter who died at the age of 47. Da Brat shared a couple of memories of when they used to hang and mentioned what an amazing person she was.

Beyonce’s Vogue cover is historic, for a number of reasons. It’s the first time she’s opening up about her pregnancy with Rumi and Sir Carter and it’s the first time in Vogue’s 126-year history that a black photographer shot the cover. Congratulations to Tyler Mitchell! Now peep the gallery to see Beyonce in all of her stripped down glory.

