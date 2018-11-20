Rickey Smiley Gives Us A Word On Why We Must Keep Good And Positive People Around Us [VIDEO]

Growing up our parents and guardians always spoke about people that weren’t good for us to hang around. As children we probably didn’t listen and now as adults those people we hung around aren’t in our lives anymore and didn’t help us be the people we’re today.

During an episode of Dish Nation, Rickey Smiley gave an encouraging message about surrounding ourselves with positive people. Make sure the people we let in our circle of life can be trusted, are supportive as well as all around good influences to our lives.

Rickey gave an example about how we could be at home and someone is frying fish and how the smell will carry on our clothes. He compared it to being around certain types of people and how they can rub off on us just like the smell in that kitchen.

Make sure you watch the people you surround yourself with in life and make sure they’re adding things to it instead of taking away.

Check out some pictures of Rickey Smiley below!

