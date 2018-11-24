CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Floyd Mayweather Spends $5.3 Million On Jewelry!!!

9 reads
Leave a comment

We all know Floyd Mayweather enjoys the nicer things in life. The championship winning boxer reportedly dropped $5.3 Million on new jewelry at a Los Angeles jewelry shop.

According to TMZ, Mayweather hit up famous celeb jeweler, Peter Marco to had some new ice to his collection.

His shopping spree consisted of: a 30-carat pear-shaped VVS ring for $2.3 Million, a $2.5 Million diamond bracelet, a yellow gold Cuban necklace and 3 watches.

These expensive purchases may have some of us rethinking our career choices!

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit

Floyd Mayweather Spends $5.3 Million On Jewelry!!! was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close