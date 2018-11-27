Won’t He Do It!: Bank Of America Customers Get To Keep Money They Mistakenly Got From ATM

| 11.27.18
Bank of America customers in Houston got an early Christmas gift from a local ATM. A customer went to go take out cash and instead of receiving $10 bills, $100 bills came out.

The man reported it on Facebook and hours later the line was wrapped around the corner. Fights allegedly broke out, but the greatest part of it all is that customers get to keep the money they got.

