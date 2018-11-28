CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Reveals Two Secret Ingredients To Any Meal [VIDEO]

With the holidays in full swing, we asked Rickey Smiley which did he like more cooking or comedy. You might be surprised that he prefers cooking all while describing the irritants of stand-up comedy.

Rickey says pay attention to the details makes cooking simple. Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ and Stevie Wonder’s ‘Innervisions’ are the secret to making a good meal in the Smiley home. See more “Cooking Up Comedy” recipes here.

Food Stylist/Recipes provided by Chef Jernard. Food Photographer Terrance Rushin.

Rickey Smiley Reveals Two Secret Ingredients To Any Meal [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

