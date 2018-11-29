CLOSE
An ‘808s & Heartbreak’ Anniversary Tour Is Happening…Without ‘Ye

This won't be weird at all.

Kanye West‘s fourth studio album 808s & Heartbreak turned ten years old over the weekend and in honor of the milestone, ‘Ye’s frequent collaborator, producer Malik Yusef, has announced a North American tribute tour. There will be performers at each stop, however West is not slated to hit the stage.

“I don’t do anything without Kanye’s blessing,” Yusuf said in a statement to Pitchfork, confirming West signed off on the tour.

“The producer will sponsor it and serve as the emcee,” Pitchfork wrote. “The 15-city tour will feature performances of the album’s songs by local artists at each stop. Performers will be picked by a yet-to-be-detailed voting process. The tour kicks off in Los Angeles and will wrap up in New York. Dates have not yet been announced, but the tour will begin in 2019.”

Are you here for a Kanye-less 808s & Heartbreak anniversary tour? Stay tuned.

Photo: Getty

An ‘808s & Heartbreak’ Anniversary Tour Is Happening…Without ‘Ye was originally published on hiphopwired.com

