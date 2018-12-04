Seems like just yesterday Young M.A was the toast of the town when she had everyone going “Oooouu!” and though she’s since cooled off but today she returns with some hard hitting work to remind everyone she’s a problem with the pen.

In her clip to “Bleed” the Brooklyn rapper takes her talents – and her drink – from the parking lot to her apartment where she drops bars so hard her shorties can use ‘em to pleasure themselves.

From the east to the south, Kevin Gates takes Donald Trump’s bullshi*t phrase and makes it his own as he comes through with a red hat we can all get behind in his visual to “M.A.T.A” (Make America Trap Again).

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Young Buck, Birdman and Jacquees featuring FYB and King Issa, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “BLEED”

KEVIN GATES – “M.A.T.A.”

YOUNG BUCK – “BOX OF BULLETS”

BIRDMAN & JACQUEES FT. FYB & KING ISSA – “DEPEND”

RAVYN LENAE – “THE NIGHT SONG”

ILHAM FT. ARIN RAY – “CYCLE OF GAMES”

KEY! – “BOSS”

YUNG BABY TATE – “THAT GIRL”

DENZEL CURRY – “SUMO”

VALEE FT. MATT OX – “AWESOME”

Young M.A “Bleed,” Kevin Gates “M.A.T.A” & More | Daily Visuals 12.3.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: