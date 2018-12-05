Family Of Mac Miller Requests Late Rapper’s Financial Asset Info

The sudden passing of Mac Miller earlier this year came at a time when his career was undoubtedly on an upward arc. Now, the late Pittsburgh rapper’s family is requesting documents to examine the value of his estate.

On November 26, documents were filed in the “Small World” rapper’s estate requesting a judge to appoint a probate referee who can appraise the assets of Miller’s estate, including cash, real estate and personal property.

The documents reveal the estate has not been able to figure out how much money was left behind, the value of his royalties or how much his name and likeness is worth in death.

The appraiser is also expected to give an estimate of how much Miller’s music royalties may be worth in the future. Once a value is given, the estate may be closer to figuring out which beneficiaries, including the late rapper’s brother and parents, will receive.

The outlet adds that an attorney has been hired to oversee the process and that Miller’s parents and brothers are the known trustees.

