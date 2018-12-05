CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Family Of Mac Miller Requests Late Rapper’s Financial Asset Info

At the time of his passing, the Pittsburgh native was enjoying one of his better years as a professional musician and the family wants to know the value of his estate.

30 reads
Float Fest 2017 - Performances

Source: Jessica Alexander/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

The sudden passing of Mac Miller earlier this year came at a time when his career was undoubtedly on an upward arc. Now, the late Pittsburgh rapper’s family is requesting documents to examine the value of his estate.

The Blast reports:

On November 26, documents were filed in the “Small World” rapper’s estate requesting a judge to appoint a probate referee who can appraise the assets of Miller’s estate, including cash, real estate and personal property.

The documents reveal the estate has not been able to figure out how much money was left behind, the value of his royalties or how much his name and likeness is worth in death.

The appraiser is also expected to give an estimate of how much Miller’s music royalties may be worth in the future. Once a value is given, the estate may be closer to figuring out which beneficiaries, including the late rapper’s brother and parents, will receive.

The outlet adds that an attorney has been hired to oversee the process and that Miller’s parents and brothers are the known trustees.

Photo: WENN

Family Of Mac Miller Requests Late Rapper’s Financial Asset Info was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close