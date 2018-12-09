CLOSE
Everything You Need To Know About The Atlanta United MLS Cup Victory Parade

SOCCER: DEC 08 MLS Cup - Portland Timbers at Atlanta United FC

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Big Congrats to Atlanta United for bringing home the MLS cup, but the party has just begun! The official MLS Cup Victory Parade and Celebration.  will be Monday, December 10th.

The party kicks off at 10:00am EST at the corner of Baker St and Peachtree St (next to SunTrust Plaza).

The open-top bus parade will travel down Baker Street, Marietta Street, and Andrew Young International Boulevard.

The parade route will end at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A celebration with the players and coaches, as well as Arthur and Angie Blank, will begin at noon.

Be sure to get there early to save a spot on the sidewalk for the parade.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON PARADE

MLS soccer parade

Source: MLS / Radio One

CLICK HERE TO BUY CHAMPIONSHIP MERCH

2018 MLS Cup Champions

 

Atlanta United , MLS , MLS Cup , MLS Cup Victory

