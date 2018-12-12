8 Seriously Beautiful Photos Of Emerging Model, Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey was a baddie before Meek Mill shouted her out on his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Championships. But now, she’s got all eyes on her.

One look at her Instagram page and you’ll understand why the MMG rapper and criminal justice reform activist says he has Steve Harvey‘s step-daughter on his Christmas wish list. But, too bad for Meek, last we heard Lori was engaged to longtime boyfriend pro soccer player Memphis Depay—and we’re pretty sure he isn’t going anywhere, although we could be wrong since breakup rumors have been floating around for a while now.

In a 2017 interview with BET, Harvey said she ignored Depay for a year but he persisted after meeting the beauty at the beach:

“He called me for like a year straight and I would not answer the phone. He would send me flowers and I would be like, ‘Thank you,’ and that was it. I gave him no play and he did not understand. So then, one day, I don’t even know why, I picked up the phone and was like, ‘Fine what do you want?’ and we just talked for hours, like all night. And then we started talking everyday.” After their romance progressed, Depay asked Lori to visit him in Manchester. On her behalf, her parents refused the invitation, but in perhaps her only rebellious move ever, Lori went anyway.”

And ever since, she’s supposedly been head over heels in love with her future husband:

“It’s like he just fell out of nowhere. He is just so perfect. Everything just happened so perfect. I honestly, genuinely feel like he was made for me. That’s my other half. I love him so much. Like, he could not be more perfect for me. We are literally just the same,” she said in the same interview.

Hit the flip for more spicy photos of our #WomanCrushWednesday. And Lori, you single or nah? The people want to know.

