Gucci Mane Reveals What He Would Be Doing If He Wasn’t Rapping & How Married Life Is [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Gucci Mane has an unbelievable story of overcoming the odds and making it out of bad situations in life. In the last 30 months he was released from prison, wrote a book, put out music as well as got married to the love of his life, Keyshia Ka’Oir.

His new album “Evil Genius” is filled with tracks that go hard when you listen to it. Headkrack mentioned that the visual to the album is like someone winning the gold medal in a race and running another lap.

Nevertheless, Gucci spoke about how on this album he made songs for himself that he liked. One of his favorite songs is with Quavo from the Migos.

Moreover, Gucci has been in the business for over 15 years. He mentioned that if he wasn’t rapping he would probably be selling drugs and robbing people. Gucci even admitted that he was kicked out of college for selling illegal substances.

Lastly, one of the best things that happened to Gucci was getting married. He opened up about him and Keyshia don’t fight and how she cooks amazing meals such as oxtail, stew chicken and more.

Make sure you check out the full interview with Gucci Mane below!

See photos of Gucci Mane below!

