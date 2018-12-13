Hall Of Famer: 5 Videos That Prove Janet Jackson Is Still The Queen Of Dance

The Queen is finally getting her rightful spot on the musical throne. On Thursday, reports confirmed that Janet Jackson would be conducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame, along with Stevie Nicks and Def Leppard. Miss Jackson will be ushered into the prestigious archive next spring at the 34th induction ceremony, which will take place on March 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Janet released a statement reacting to the honor, saying, “Thank you Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I am truly honored and I am happy to be in there with my brothers.” It’s been over 30 years since the release of one of Janet’s earliest and most notable records, “Control” — and needless to say, the queen has yet to miss a beat.

After having her son Eissa El Mana back in January 2017, the new mom had already made her way back to the stage for her State Of The World Tour, hitting dance moves better than she did three decades ago. So it comes as a surprise to many the the super star is just now getting her just due.

One fan tweeted, “2018 has officially been the year of Janet Jackson. Billboard icon award, Radio Disney impact award, BGR Rockstar award, BMI Icon award, EMA global icon award, Mama/Mnet worldwide inspiration award and now FINALLY a Rock and Roll hall of fame inductee.”

Another Twitter user added, “Well overdue! I would say its just about time for a Janet Jackson biopic.”

But this isn’t the first time Janet was nominated to be a Hall of Famer inductee. According to the NY post, “Jackson’s induction comes after her third time as a nominee and many saw it as overdue, given her prowess as a hitmaker with “All For You,” ″That’s the Way Love Goes,” ″Nasty,” ″Together Again” and “What Have You Done For Me Lately.

Maybe her 2004 incident at the Super Bowl had something to do with the star not receiving her award sooner. But that was over a decade ago, thank goodness the Hall of Fame board have seen the light. Plus it’s time to start giving folks their flowers while they’re still alive to smell them.

In honor of Miss Jackson’s long overdue induction to the Hall of Fame , check out these performance videos that prove she’s still the undefeated queen of dance. Take notes kids.

