“That’s Detroit, That’s The Streets, That’s Our Music Scene”- Icewear Vezzo

We had Icewear Vezzo on The Morning Heat when he announced his major deal with Motown Records. In that interview he also shared that new music was coming soon. Today, Clarity 6 dropped and before the highly anticipated release, he came back to the studio to chop it up with Ally.

EXCLUSIVE: Icewear Vezzo Makes A Major Announcement!!

Vezzo breaks down his childhood, the Detroit music scene, how important his family is to him, and how his faith kept him going through all of his struggles.

Clarity 6 is available on all streaming platforms and features Kash Doll, B Ryan, and legendary producer Zaytoven.

