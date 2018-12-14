CLOSE
Here Are The Holiday Shipping Dates You Need to Know

A Man Holding an Amazon Delivery

Source: Kim Kirby/LOOP IMAGES / Getty

Time is running out if you’re planning on shipping your Christmas gifts this year.

If you’re using the post office, get over to your nearest branch right now to avoid breaking the bank. Thankfully, you still have more time if you’re using Amazon, FedEx and UPS.

Check out the full list of send-by dates below:

Amazon

Dec. 18: Free shipping and standard shipping

Dec. 22: Amazon Prime free two-day shipping

Dec. 23: One-day shipping, Amazon Prime free one-day shipping

Dec. 24: Same-day delivery for Prime members (order by 9:30 a.m.); Prime Now two-hour delivery windows (order by 9:15 p.m.)

Visit amazon.com for more shipping info. 

Fed-Ex

Dec. 17: Ground and home delivery

Dec. 19: Express Saver

Dec. 20: Two-day options

Dec. 21: Overnight options

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority

Find out more at the FedEx website.

UPS

Dec. 18: UPS 3-Day Select

Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air

Dec. 21: Next Day Air

Learn more at the UPS website.

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments

Dec. 20: First Class

Dec. 20: Priority Mail

Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express

Visit the USPS website for more info. 

