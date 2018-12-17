CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

These Christmas Wish Lists From Grown-Ups Prove Adulting Is The Ultimate Struggle

Saint Nick, turn back the hands of time and make us all kids again...responsibility is draining.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Couple with Christmas presents on street, portrait

Source: LWA / Getty

If the ever mysterious Saint Nick granted you one Christmas gift as an adult, what would you wish for?

As the holiday approaches some pretty funny hashtags are popping up online, including one that asks fully grown adults to dream up their grown-up Christmas lists. People are really getting into it, almost as if they truly are praying Santa Claus comes through on his sleigh to make it all happen for them. Hit the flip to see what’s making it to folks’ wish lists…they prove adulting is the ultimate struggle.

These Christmas Wish Lists From Grown-Ups Prove Adulting Is The Ultimate Struggle was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close