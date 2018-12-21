CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Offset Gets Desperate & Will Smith’s Hair Is On Struggle: This Week’s Winners & Losers

A poppin' lady put a Migos in his feelings.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

This week, the wins and loses seemed to be apart of the same coin.

With that being said, let’s start off with the L’s this week. Then, hit the next pages to peep their winning counterparts!

Losers

Offset

*Sigh*

On Saturday, Offset thought he was in a romantic Disney movie when he decided to completely interrupt Cardi B‘s Rolling Out Festival performance.

The Migos member tried it when he bum-rushed the stage with “Take Me Back” signs, then he tried to swoon Cardi B by gazing into the deep pits of her eyes with an apology.

 

Booooooo!

Cardi was not having it.

Offset immediately got backlash for his public display of affection, to which Cardi told her fans to go easy on him.

But honestly, it’s hard to have sympathy for someone who’s allegedly a cheating a$$ knee-grow.

Yes, we don’t know the ins and outs of their relationship, but that’s exactly why Offset should just lay low and work out their issues privately. Making a big, so-called romantic gesture most likely glosses over all the mess that went down and further portrays Offset as superficial.

Offset even tried to win Cardi back with an Instagram video apologizing. “I’m trying to be a better person,” he said in the video.

Well take time for yourself to become a better person, then Cardi might take you back! Until then, she’s got shows to book and money to make!

Will Smith’s hairdo in Aladdin 

So Disney released a sneak peek of their upcoming live-action Aladdin movie this week…

And they had Will Smith looking like this…

 

Here’s another angle if you need it…

 

The Internet was distraught.

Immediately, people started clowning Will’s Disney-fied do with hilarious memes and commentary.

 

Some people even thought Will’s hair took a strong resemblance to the comedian Sinbad‘s hair.

Sinbad

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Naturally, Sinbad started trending on Twitter…

Smh…let’s hope Will’s acting makes up for the controversial tail.

Offset Gets Desperate & Will Smith’s Hair Is On Struggle: This Week’s Winners & Losers was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close