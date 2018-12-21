The Rewind: J-Lo Proves It’s Never Too Late For Your Moment To Shine

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a joyful New Year, it’s time for a special Christmas edition of Global Grind’s The Rewind with DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius. Every week we revisit some of the pop culture trends, movies, viral moments and music from the week before and give our hot takes. Our experts Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise share their opinions, sprinkle in some facts and then when it’s all over and done with, provide a rating of 1 to 10. We listen to the songs, watch the movies, scour the internet, and do the hard work so you don’t have to.

So let’s get started, shall we?

This week DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius do a deep dive into Jennifer Lopez’s new movie, Second Act, which hit theaters on December 21, 2018 and is directed by Peter Segal. The film is about Jennifer’s character, Maya Vargas, who is a Value Shop assistant manager and desperately wants a promotion for her 43rd birthday. With the help of her friend Zoe, played by Vanessa Hudgens, Maya Vargas enhances her less than stellar resume to match her street smarts and reinvents her life and her life-story for the job of her dreams.

The film got a 57% on Rotten Tomatoes and The New York Times said that “Jennifer Lopez Deserves Better” but what does Global Grind think? Franchise and Landon dig into the movie and surprisingly when it comes to J. Lo’s acting, they’re actually impressed by her skill. As far as her ability to act and portray a homely, minimum wage worker turned high level exec, Jennifer Lopez was able to execute the role flawlessly. DJ Franchise had a few things about the film that he wasn’t in love with. One of which was what he called the “Disney fee”, which you likely will get from most romantic comedies. He also feels that the film would have been even better if Jenny was actually from the block. Otherwise, according to our resident bully DJ Franchise, Second Act wasn’t half bad. Our two in house critics give their own review and drop a rating. Should you see Second Act? Hit play and we’ll let you know.

Then, Franchise and Landon share their favorite all time holiday movie classics. Some are a little more “Christmasy” than others and at one point it gets a little awkward. Check out episode 22 of The Rewind above!

