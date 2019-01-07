Gary’s Tea: Tamar Braxton Faces Backlash Over Tweets About R. Kelly, John Gray Allegedly Admits To Cheating On His Wife & More

| 01.07.19
The world can’t stop talking about R. Kelly and the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.Tamar Braxton, who’s a sexual abuse survivor spoke about the show in a series of tweets.

Moreover the words she used some believe were more so of her defending him than anything. Tamar deleted the tweets then sent out another one saying, “This is why I deleted it. Because not ONE OUNCE of me agrees with what he has done. As a survivor, I have learned that you can’t acknowledge one abuse without the other. It’s all f**ked up!!”

SEE ALSO: Remy Ma Found in Contempt of Court After Failing to Turn Over Docs in Tamar Braxton’s Husband’s Legal Battle

In other news, John Gray made headlines a couple weeks ago when he bought his wife a $200K car and recently admitted that they’ve had some troubles in their marriage. During a sermon he spoke about almost divorcing and allegedly admitted to cheating on her.

Lastly, Amar’e Stoudemire and his wife, Alexis Welch are getting a divorce after six years of marriage.

