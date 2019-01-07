CLOSE
Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas & More To Hit The 2019 Governors Ball Stage

Feeling the lineup?

The lineup for the 2019 Governors Ball is in. The three-day fest, all set to take place at Randall’s Island Park in NYC this spring, boasts some superstars, as well as many of your on-the-come-up faves.

Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas, Tyler, The Creator, Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, Jessie Reyez, and many more are slated to hit the stage. Vince Staples, who’s criticism of weirdo R. Kelly went viral again in the midst of #SurvivingRKelly this weekend, will also perform. See the full lineup below.

Tickets are currently on sale. Special “announce day pricing” will expire tonight (January 7) at 11:59 p.m. EST, with regular pricing beginning tomorrow (January 8). Cop yours here and let us know who you’re most excited to see.

