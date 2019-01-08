CLOSE
R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation Thanks To ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Docuseries

What took so damn long?

R. Kelly

Source: photo: WENN

At the conclusion of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries—actually after episode 1—many were asking, “How is he not in jail?” Those hoping the R&B crooner and alleged sexual abuser get his proper comeuppance have gotten new hope since he is now officially under criminal investigation in Georgia. 

According to TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into the allegations that were made against the singer in the documentary. Via first-hand accounts, multiple women detailed being held by Kelly in horrifying conditions in his Georgia home.

Investigators have reportedly reached out to several of the survivors, including Asante McGee, a woman who per her account had enough and managed to leave Kelly’s clutches. In the documentary, McGee returns to the now vacant home and the experience is traumatic, to say the least. Joycelyn Savage’s family has also been contacted.

Also, word is that Chicago will also begin investigating.

Here’s hoping that justice is finally served—sooner than later.

Photo: WENN.com

R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation Thanks To ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Docuseries was originally published on hiphopwired.com

