Warrant Issued For R. Kelly’s Former Manager James Mason

According to CNN an arrest warrant was issued to R. Kelly’s former manager James Mason after he allegedly threatened to kill Joycelyn Savage’s father. Joycelyn Savage was one of the women seen in the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” and her father claims in May of 2018 Mason told him he would kill him and do harm to his family if they didn’t stop speaking about R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage

In July a judge issued a warrant for Mason for “terroristic threats and acts.” The Savages have not seen their daughter in two years and still believe she is being held against her will by R. Kelly. In 2017 she responded to the claims as being false, but with the new documentary exposing so much of R. Kelly’s personal life, many people don’t know what to believe. But a judge might be the one to get to the bottom of this.

