Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest – Thursday, January 31st – Saturday, February 2nd

Super Bowl Music Fest

Source: NFL / Radio One

It’s the first ever Bud Light Music Festival with special performances from  Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Aerosmith, Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and More!!

Thursday, January 31 – Ludacris & Friends, Quality Control Presents: Migos, Lil Yachty, & Lil Baby. Plus Metro Boomin + Special Guests, a DJ set by Lil Jon, & more

Friday February 1 – Aerosmith and Special Guest

Saturday, February 2 – Bruno Mars and Cardi B

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

