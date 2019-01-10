Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest – Thursday, January 31st – Saturday, February 2nd

1 reads Leave a comment
It’s the first ever Bud Light Music Festival with special performances from Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Aerosmith, Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and More!!
Thursday, January 31 – Ludacris & Friends, Quality Control Presents: Migos, Lil Yachty, & Lil Baby. Plus Metro Boomin + Special Guests, a DJ set by Lil Jon, & more
Friday February 1 – Aerosmith and Special Guest
Saturday, February 2 – Bruno Mars and Cardi B
