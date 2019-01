According to FOX 5, Bucks County, GA Police busted a multi-million-dollar drug trafficking ring in Georgia after a 5-month long investigation, arresting 14 people. Authorities believe the perpetrators to be apart of the Larry ‘Lil Man’ Fricks’ drug organization. The bust was 100 kilograms of meth with a street value of $3.5 million.

