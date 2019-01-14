J. Cole Brings Out Some Heavy Hitters In Hip Hop For “Revenge of the Dreamers” III Studio Session

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 01.14.19
J. Cole fans get ready because the rapper has some amazing rappers on “Revenge of the Dreamers” III. Headkrack mentioned that this weekend Big Krit, Rick Ross, T.I. and more put down tracks.

There is no word on when the album will come out, but we are super excited about what will happen next.

In other news, Rae Sremmurd allegedly broke up this weekend, but things have changed. Slim Jxmmi posted several tweets that he was going solo and now their back together.

This morning the band wrote about sticking together.

How Twitter reacted when Rae Sremmurd broke up.

