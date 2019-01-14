Why Keyshia Cole And Daniel Gibson Still Aren’t Divorced

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson are a pretty hot topic after this weekend fans found out they were still married. The couple exchanged vows in 2011 and in 2014 she filed for divorce.

The two allegedly broke up after Daniel allegedly cheated on her. During their marriage they had their son, which continues to be a battle as well.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that shady paperwork filed by Daniel’s attorney led them to not getting a divorce. When Keyshia went back to file more paperwork she said it was because of irreconcilable differences.

Daniel fired back and now wants Keyshia to give him spousal support as well as sole custody of their child.

The judge for their case claims that it will be tossed out if the two don’t finalize certain decisions.

See photos of Keyshia Cole over the years below.

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS) 14 photos Launch gallery 14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS) 1. A fresh-faced Keyshia hit the scene in 2003. Source: 1 of 14 2. Hey, young girl. Source: 2 of 14 3. In her early music days, Keyshia worked heavily with an up and coming Kanye West. Source: 3 of 14 4. Young Keyshia Cole rocked red hair back in ’05. Source: 4 of 14 5. She stayed true to her ‘around the way girl’ persona. Source: 5 of 14 6. Upgrade! Source: 6 of 14 7. Glam girl back when she was BFFs with Paris Hilton. Source: 7 of 14 8. Grammy goddess in all black. Source: 8 of 14 9. In 2007, Keyshia promoted her sophomore album on TRL. Source: 9 of 14 10. The songstress shined in yellow back in 2009. Source: 10 of 14 11. Cutie on the carpet in 2014. Source: 11 of 14 12. Grown Up Keyshia. Source: 12 of 14 13. She can still mix hood & chic. Source: 13 of 14 14. Now she’s building a brand. Source: 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading 14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS) 14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

