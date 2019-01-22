CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chloe x Halle to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl LIII

0 reads
Leave a comment
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season Two

Source: Kelsey McNeal / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Chloe x Halle will perform at this year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta, effectively subjecting themselves to public scrutiny by inserting themselves into the controversy surrounding those who perform at the Super Bowl despite Colin Kaepernick’s protest.

The duo will sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the big game. The pair join Gladys Knight who will perform the National Anthem and Travis Scott who will be included in Maroon 5’s set.

Chloe x Halle are part of Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment roster.

[twitter-follow screen_name=â€˜92qjamsbmoreâ€™]

 

Chloe x Halle to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl LIII was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close