Future Opens Up About Confronting Jay-Z Over Line On ‘4:44’ Album, Tekashi 6ix9ine To Get New Lawyer & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jay’Z’s “4:44” album came out nearly two years ago. During a recent interview Future addressed a particular line about him that said, “I don’t even know what you woulda done/ In the future other ni**as playin’ football with your son.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Future mentioned that when he confronted Jay-Z about it he didn’t mean anything by that. He believes instead of putting that line in the song he should be bigging Future up.

SEE ALSO: Did Ciara’s NFL Hubby Russell Wilson Clap Back At Future?

Tekashi 6ix9ine is looking for a new lawyer after allegedly being removed. The lawyer is also representing two of the alleged gang members and Tekashi will remain in jail.

Lastly, Chris Brown was released after he was arrested for alleged rape charges. He possibly might file a lawsuit against the woman with the false claims.

See photos of Future below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS] 1. Future Perform in Concert in Stockholm Source: 1 of 25 2. 2017 Music Midtown – Day 2 Source: 2 of 25 3. Future Gets Ready For This Year’s Costume Institute Gala At The Carlyle Hotel Source: 3 of 25 4. Nobody Safe Tour – The Forum – Inglewood, CA Source: 4 of 25 5. Future Performs At Le Zenith In Paris Source: 5 of 25 6. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release Source: 6 of 25 7. 2017 Free Wishes Senior Ball Source: 7 of 25 8. Future. Source: 8 of 25 9. Future Perform At The O2 Arena Source: 9 of 25 10. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – January 26, 2018 Source: 10 of 25 11. 5th Annual FreeWishes Foundation A Winter Wishland Source: 11 of 25 12. FERDINAND Special Screening Hosted by Future & FreeWishes Foundation in Snowy Atlanta Source: 12 of 25 13. Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta Source: 13 of 25 14. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Show Source: 14 of 25 15. Meet Me In The Gap Source: 15 of 25 16. 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 Source: 16 of 25 17. Future In Concert – Atlanta, GA Source: 17 of 25 18. Future Source: 18 of 25 19. Future’s Exclusive Hip Hop Awards Performance Source: 19 of 25 20. back to the future nike mags Source: 20 of 25 21. Future Source: 21 of 25 22. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 – Arrivals Source: 22 of 25 23. Calvin Klein Collection – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week Menswear Autumn/Winter 2014 Source: 23 of 25 24. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016 Source: 24 of 25 25. Wireless Festival 2016 – Day 2 Source: 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS] The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS]

Future Opens Up About Confronting Jay-Z Over Line On ‘4:44’ Album, Tekashi 6ix9ine To Get New Lawyer & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com