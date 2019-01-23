Future Opens Up About Confronting Jay-Z Over Line On ‘4:44’ Album, Tekashi 6ix9ine To Get New Lawyer & More

National
| 01.23.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jay’Z’s4:44” album came out nearly two years ago. During a recent interview Future addressed a particular line about him that said, “I don’t even know what you woulda done/ In the future other ni**as playin’ football with your son.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Future mentioned that when he confronted Jay-Z about it he didn’t mean anything by that. He believes instead of putting that line in the song he should be bigging Future up.

SEE ALSO: Did Ciara’s NFL Hubby Russell Wilson Clap Back At Future?

Tekashi 6ix9ine is looking for a new lawyer after allegedly being removed. The lawyer is also representing two of the alleged gang members and Tekashi will remain in jail.

Lastly, Chris Brown was released after he was arrested for alleged rape charges. He possibly might file a lawsuit against the woman with the false claims.

See photos of Future below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS]

The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS]

Future Opens Up About Confronting Jay-Z Over Line On ‘4:44’ Album, Tekashi 6ix9ine To Get New Lawyer & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close