Joe Budden & REVOLT’s ‘State Of The Culture’ Returns Feb. 4

Back like cooked coke crack.

State of the Culture

Source: REVOLT / Revolt

That was fast. Joe Budden and the Revolt network’s State of the Culture returns with new episodes on February 4. 

Hosts Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Scottie Beam, and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins will continue to cover the week’s hottest topics beginning Monday, February 4 at 5:00pm, digitally. The televised version then hits REVOLT on Tuesday’s at 10 p ET.

State of the Culture successfully launched in September 2018 with REVOLT touting over 180MM total minutes watched with an average 1MM viewers per episode online as well as over 1.3 billion social impressions via the #SOTC hashtage.

It also garnered its share of controversy, such as Remy Ma victim blaming sexual assault victims in a heated debate with Scottie Beam. Remy also defended R. Kelly, but let’s hope she watched Surviving R. Kelly, just saying.

Photo: REVOLT

Joe Budden & REVOLT’s ‘State Of The Culture’ Returns Feb. 4 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

