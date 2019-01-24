Papa John’s Stands with Bennett College

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Papa John’s has had a presence in college towns and on college campuses for over 25 years. Today, we’re proud to announce that we’re continuing that legacy by partnering with Bennett College, a private, all women’s historically black liberal-arts college in Greensboro, North Carolina, in a fundraising campaign to protect the college’s accreditation.

Bennett College, which has over a century-long legacy of preparing women of color to lead with purpose, integrity and a strong sense of self-worth, is one of the two existing women-only historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the U.S. Last year, the college launched a fundraising campaign to reach its February 1 goal of $5 million. The viral #StandWithBennett social campaign has already garnered the support of various celebrities and prominent HBCU alumni and helped the school reach about 30% of its goal, but Bennett will need additional assistance to meet its deadline.

With ten franchises in the Greensboro area and our renewed commitment to doing better in the communities we serve, partnering with Bennett College to raise funds to protect the college’s accreditation status was a natural alignment.

As part of this partnership, we will be offering a $500,000 grant to the college as well as supporting a national campaign to inspire locals, students, corporations and customers to participate in the school’s fundraising fund.

We shared last year that the values that would drive the transformation of Papa John’s would be equity, fairness, respect and opportunity. We’re proud to support Bennett College, which not only shares these values but embodies them in their continual pursuit of inquiry, civic engagement, social justice, lifelong learning, and equity for all.

If you would like to get involved in supporting Bennett College, please visit http://www.bennett.edu/standwithbennett/.

