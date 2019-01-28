CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

This Is Us: 21 Must-See Photos of TV’s Favorite Cast At The 2019 SAG Awards

Congrats to the cast of 'This Is Us!'

2 reads
Leave a comment
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Winner's Gallery

Source: Terence Patrick / Getty

The cast of This Is Us took home a phenomenal win at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night—and they all looked amazing, especially the adorable kids who play younger versions of the Pearson triplets. Beating out the competition, it was the second year in a row the NBC series won the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. If you’ve been tuning in, there’s no way you’re surprised…the show is known to simultaneously inspire tears, laughter, shock, and hope, all while taking on issues of race, body image, sexuality, and mental health.

As they hit the stage to accept the prestigious award, actor Justin Hartley said “Thank you so much for embracing a show that’s about life and its unpredictable loss and its sweet, sweet victories and inclusivity.” We approve this message.

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Hit the flip for more must-see photos of the cast. Niles Fitch, Lyric Ross, and Sterling K. Brown are pictured above in a super sweet moment.

This Is Us: 21 Must-See Photos of TV’s Favorite Cast At The 2019 SAG Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close