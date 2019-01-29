Oh No! Empire star Jussie Smollet was reportedly a victim of a homophobic attack in Chicago!

According to TMZ.com, Smollet had just landed in Chicago from NYC around 2 am, he went to a local Subway to get some food when someone yelled, “Aren’t you that f***ot Empire n*****?”

Then 2 men, wearing masks, allegedly viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back, but they beat him badly and fractured a rib. During the attack, the men shouted, “This is MAGA Country.”

Jussie was taken to Northwestern Memorial where he was treated and released. Sources say that 8 days prior, Smollett allegedly received a note with cut out letters spelling, “You will die black f**.”

Chicago PD is investigating the incident as a battery.

Empire’s Jussie Smollet Hospitalized in Homophobic Attack!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: