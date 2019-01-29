CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Empire’s Jussie Smollet Hospitalized in Homophobic Attack!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jussie Smollett

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Oh No! Empire star Jussie Smollet was reportedly a victim of a homophobic attack in Chicago!

According to TMZ.com, Smollet had just landed in Chicago from NYC around 2 am, he went to a local Subway to get some food when someone yelled, “Aren’t you that f***ot Empire n*****?”

Then 2 men, wearing masks, allegedly viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back, but they beat him badly and fractured a rib. During the attack, the men shouted, “This is MAGA Country.”

Jussie was taken to Northwestern Memorial where he was treated and released. Sources say that 8 days prior, Smollett allegedly received a note  with cut out letters spelling, “You will die black f**.”

Chicago PD is investigating the incident as a battery.

Empire’s Jussie Smollet Hospitalized in Homophobic Attack!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close