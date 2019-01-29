Kerry Washington, John Legend & More Stars React To Jussie Smollett’s Attack

Jussie Smollett was the victim of a possible hate crime in the early morning hours of Tuesday (January 29).
According to TMZ’s report above, the actor arrived in Chicago from New York late Monday, and at around 2 AM he was hungry and went to a Subway. Two men both white and wearing ski masks viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back, but they beat him badly and fractured a rib.
The attack was so violent that Smollett had to be admitted and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Since the news broke, he’s received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities, including Kerry Washington, John Legend, Vivica A. Fox and more! See the tweets below:
This may be a waste of time because I have learned that it’s often pointless to try and reach people who are hell bent on living in darkness, but here goes. To hate someone because of their race or sexuality is a shining reflection of who you are. To buy into the fear and the racist hatred that is being handed out daily by some of our politicians speaks to the ability of your very simple and small mind to be easily manipulated. To attack a defenseless person shows how much of a coward and how truly weak you really are. But as my grandmother always said when someone did something awful and evil, "I promise you, you will reap what you sow." My tears and prayers are with the gentle, beautiful soul that is @jussiesmollett. I’m standing with you my friend and anyone else who is bullied and battered and marginalized because of the BEAUTY OF WHO THEY ARE. I love you and your family. Get well soon.
Sending so much love to you, @jussiesmollett. I’m so sorry for what happened to you. I stand with you. I love you, we love you and I’m praying for your heart and your healing. The fact that senseless, racist, homophobic, hateful acts are still happening in 2019 is disgusting and heartbreaking. My prayers go out to Jussie and everyone else suffering from bigoted and violent attacks. Awaiting justice! Actively celebrating light, love, humanity and freedom!
You can never dim someone who is the manifestation of light. Sending love to the brilliant human/ artists/ and humanitarian @jussiesmollett ❤️I’m at a loss for words, but one thing I know for certain is an act of hate against you, is an act of hate against all of us. We will continue to stand with you ❤️
Sending up prayers for @jussiesmollett . Discrimination of ANY kind should not be tolerated, and will NOT be tolerated. Don’t call this an “attack” this was a HATE CRIME. And we must stand not only with him but all victims. Yall president got people out here acting a DAMN fool, and it needs to stop NOW! Praying for a speedy recovery and justice.
it’s been a crazy day, jumping from thing to thing, so i ain’t really been checking the news or the timeline… but when i see some shit like this? my heart breaks. there’s nothing he’s ever done to deserve this. and it’s sucks that the place we’re supposed to call home still doesn’t accept us for whoever we are and/or what we want to be. @jussiesmollett, we here for you, kid. prayers, love, light are being sent to you and all of your loved ones. and may the cowards who did this to you meet their karma 10x over… peace.
"There’s not one human being on the planet earth who has never felt, at some point, unaccepted. At some point in our lives, we feel like we’re not good enough, but we have to step back and realize that we are." – Jussie Smollett. I am shattered. The hate they give is never stronger than the Love we give 🖤
