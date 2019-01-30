CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Malaysia Goodson, a 22-year-old Black woman, died after falling down the subway steps at the Midtown’s 7th Avenue station while trying to carry her 1-year-old daughter Rhylee in a stroller. She had apparently been also carrying groceries.

Goodson was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at the bottom of the steps. The baby survived with minor injuries.

“It may have been a medical episode,” an NYPD spokesperson told PEOPLE. “There’s no indication that the fall may have caused her death. But we can’t know for sure until the [medical examiner] lets us know.”

“I don’t know, maybe she was starting to feel faint,” Goodson’s mother, Tamika Goodson, told the Post. Goodson reportedly suffered from problems with her thyroid and complained of headaches prior to her untimely death.

“I’m just still trying to take it all in,’’ the mom said. “I’m trying to see if I’m dreaming. I’m in disbelief.”

Goodson’s death raised concerns around the lack of elevators in stations like the one Goodson died in. The MTA has approved 50 new elevators in stations across the city.

Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close