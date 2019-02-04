CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Chris Brown & Trey Songz Living The Good Life In New “Chi Chi” Video

Watch Trey Songz & Chris Brown's New Video For "Chi Chi"

0 reads
Leave a comment
GQ's The Gentlemen's Ball - Red Carpet

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Chris Brown and Trey Songz team up for a new song, “Chi Chi.” The two have collaborated before with hit songs like “Songs On 12 Play,” “Wait,” and the remix to August Alsina’s “I Luv This S**t.”  Now the the two are back again with another hit.

Songz teased the new song on his social media last week with a short clip of the video:

The song is exactly what you would expect from these two R&B singers. It features an upbeat tempo with catchy lyrics. The video fits the theme of the song with scenes of women by a pool with a shirtless Trey Songz, Chris in a room full of women working the pole, and the two singing in front of gold lit backdrop. Check out the video below:

Related: 

Trey Songz Gifts Fans With New Music On His Birthday!

Chris Brown Is Shooting His Shot At…

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Chris Brown & Trey Songz Living The Good Life In New “Chi Chi” Video was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close