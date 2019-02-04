Chris Brown & Trey Songz Living The Good Life In New “Chi Chi” Video

Chris Brown and Trey Songz team up for a new song, “Chi Chi.” The two have collaborated before with hit songs like “Songs On 12 Play,” “Wait,” and the remix to August Alsina’s “I Luv This S**t.” Now the the two are back again with another hit.

Songz teased the new song on his social media last week with a short clip of the video:

The song is exactly what you would expect from these two R&B singers. It features an upbeat tempo with catchy lyrics. The video fits the theme of the song with scenes of women by a pool with a shirtless Trey Songz, Chris in a room full of women working the pole, and the two singing in front of gold lit backdrop. Check out the video below:

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 1 hour ago

