Why We Should Be Uplifting Bow Wow Instead Of Making Fun Of Him After Fight With Ex-Girlfriend

National
| 02.04.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Over the weekend Bow Wow’s mug shot went viral after he got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Leslie Holden. People clowned Bow Wow for having all the scratches on his face and being arrested.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Headkrack spoke about the incident and how people keep clowning him when they should really be uplifting him. If the young lady had scratches on her we would all be saying something different.

SEE ALSO: Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta After Fight With Woman

It takes a lot for someone to hold themselves back while getting beat up. At this time we need to be uplifting him for not fighting back. Da Brat also mentioned that on multiple occasions people have told Bow Wow not to be involved with Holden because she’s toxic.

If you haven’t heard by now Tekashi 6ix9ine has pleaded guilty to several accounts and is telling on everyone involved in the crimes. Tekashi in court mentioned he helped do the crimes and still faces up to 47 years in prison.

See photos of Bow Wow through the years below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Star Transformation: Bow Wow Over The Years

15 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Bow Wow Over The Years

Continue reading Star Transformation: Bow Wow Over The Years

Star Transformation: Bow Wow Over The Years

Here’s a look at the transformation of Shad Moss, better known as Bow Wow, over the years.

Why We Should Be Uplifting Bow Wow Instead Of Making Fun Of Him After Fight With Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close