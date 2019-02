Wa Gwan? Dat Fire Jerk Chicken, are you Jamaican? Because “Jamaican” us hungry with all of this wonderful food that you’re showing us in this edition of Skinny Phat Girls! Here’s the skinny on Atlanta’s favorite little jerk spot! Watch Video Below!

Here’s The Skinny on Atlanta’s Favorite Little Jerk Spot! Dat Fire Jerk Chicken! was originally published on majicatl.com

Ms Dee Dee Parker Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: