Black History continues to happen everyday. This month, we decided create a Superhero Guide To Black History Month highlighting musicians, politicians, actors and athletes of influence who are not only dominating in their crafts, but are also helping shape culture in unforgettable ways. Below is a character guide to one of our featured heroes, Serena Williams.
Civilian Name: Serena Williams
Super Name: Tenny Blitz
Superpower: Serving In Everything
Origin: Tennis
Conquered Territory: With her phenomenal forehand, Serena Williams came into the tennis world and took it by storm. Since the early 1990’s, Serena’s father got her as well as her sisters into the sport while still trying to help them still live a normal teenage life. During her career as early as 1999, she’s won the U.S. Open, French Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open as well as several gold medals in the Olympics.
Off the tennis court Serena can be found in music videos with Beyonce, commercials for Nike, Gatorade and on the cover of magazines such as GQ and Vogue as well as putting together her fashion line for SerenaWilliams.com. She also inspires young athletic girls to focus on their dreams in the sports they love despite what others may say. In 2017 at eight weeks pregnant Serena won the Australian Open and gave birth to her baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and married the love of her life, Alexis Ohanian later that year. Serena in 2018 topped the Forbes’ list as one of the highest-paid female athletes and continues to help out the youth with her foundations and donations.
PHOTO: Creative Services – iOne/Getty
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Serena Williams was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com