Video Show Lil Bow Wow Barking On Girlfriend Before Arrest

Domestic violence and abuse should never be tolerated.

Shad 'Bow Wow' Moss



Lil Bow Wow aka Shad Moss is looking extra funny in the light. Surveillance shows the rapper and actor getting in the face of his girlfriend, Kiyomi Lee, shortly before the altercation that got both of them arrested

Reports TMZ:

The video taken from their apartment complex shows Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie Holden taking an elevator up to their unit after a night of partying. The rapper looks PISSED at Kiyomi Leslie, because he rips something from her hand, and appears to berate her.

The video shows rising tension between Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie leading up to their knock-down, drag-out brawl over the weekend in Atlanta, which led to both of them getting arrested for battery.

Bow Wow’s post-fight injuries, including bite marks, make it seem like he’s the one who caught the worse of the fade. However, we can’t condone either one of these two putting hands on each other, but particularly Bow Wow.

Watch the video below. By the looks of the other two individuals in the elevator, this was not an anomaly.



Video Show Lil Bow Wow Barking On Girlfriend Before Arrest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

