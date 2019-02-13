Black History Month 2019: J. Prince

19 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the music business entrepreneur behind Rap-A-Lot Records– J. Prince.
Birth Date: October 31, 1964
Hometown: Houston, TX
Fun Facts:
- J. Prince launched Rap-A-Lot Records in the 1980s and it was named after J. Prince’s brother– ‘Sir Rap-A-Lot’
- J. Prince helped to bring the Geto Boys (Scarface, Willie D, and Bushwick Bill) to the mainstream
- J. Prince is also known from his business endeavors with Strapped condoms, the Prince Boxing Complex, and his hay and beef business
- J. Prince is known for his famous phrase “Aw yeah” heard on countless records in the South
- J. Prince is married with three kids (Jas Prince, James Prince Jr., and Brandy Prince)
We thank you for your contributions J. Prince.
5 photos Launch gallery
1. 2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 5
2. J. PrinceSource:Radio One 2 of 5
3. J. PrinceSource:Radio One 3 of 5
4. B High and J. PrinceSource:B High 4 of 5
5. Kiotti and J. PrinceSource:Leon Provost 5 of 5
