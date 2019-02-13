Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black History Month 2019: J. Prince

19 reads
Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the music business entrepreneur behind Rap-A-Lot Records– J. Prince.

J. Prince

Source: Shun Atkins / Radio One

Birth Date: October 31, 1964

Hometown: Houston, TX

Fun Facts: 

  • J. Prince launched Rap-A-Lot Records in the 1980s and it was named after J. Prince’s brother– ‘Sir Rap-A-Lot’
  • J. Prince helped to bring the Geto Boys (Scarface, Willie D, and Bushwick Bill) to the mainstream
  • J. Prince is also known from his business endeavors with Strapped condoms, the Prince Boxing Complex, and his hay and beef business
  • J. Prince is known for his famous phrase “Aw yeah” heard on countless records in the South
  • J. Prince is married with three kids (Jas Prince, James Prince Jr., and Brandy Prince)

We thank you for your contributions J. Prince.

J. Prince

Black History Month 2019: J. Prince (PHOTOS)

5 photos Launch gallery

Black History Month 2019: J. Prince (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Black History Month 2019: J. Prince (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: J. Prince (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: J. Prince was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close