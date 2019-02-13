CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chance The Rapper Shuts Down Barneys For Fiancee’s Shopping Spree

Kirsten Corley had the whole place to herself on Monday (Feb. 11).

36 reads
Leave a comment
Ralph Lauren - Arrivals - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Chance The Rapper and his fiancee Kirsten Corley are fast approaching wedded bliss but before their big day, the Chicago superstar joined his lady on an exclusive experience. Barneys in Chicago shut down early on Monday (Feb. 11) to allow Corley to shop to her heart’s delight.

PageSix reports:

Ahead of the holiday on Thursday, Chance had Barneys Chicago close early on Monday so that his fiancée, Kirsten Corley, could have the place to herself as she went on a shopping spree. As Corley shopped until she presumably dropped, Chance kept himself busy by dancing to the mind-numbing tune “Baby Shark,” as one does.

Corley left with four extra-large shopping bags and four garment bags filled with clothing, shoes and accessories, a source told Page Six. The couple enjoyed bite-sized sandwiches, Champagne and macaroons while shopping.

Chance, 25, shared some videos of their exclusive experience on his Instagram Stories, where he showed off the empty store and their snacks.

The loving couple has not yet announced a wedding date but Chano did say a new project is coming this summer.

Photo: Getty

Chance The Rapper Shuts Down Barneys For Fiancee’s Shopping Spree was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close