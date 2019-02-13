CLOSE
Fly Trailer: Octavia Spencer Stars As “Sue Ann” In ‘MA’ [Video]

This isn’t your average horror film…that’s for sure!

Octavia Spencer stars as “Sue Ann” in a new film titled ‘MA’.

About the movie:

Everybody’s welcome at Ma’s. But good luck getting home safe.

“Sue Ann” is a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by Maggie, a new teenager in town (Diana Silvers, Glass), to buy some booze for her and her friends, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting if younger, friends of her own.

She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don’t curse. Never go upstairs. And call her “Ma.”

But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.

Peep the full trailer above.

Fly Trailer: Octavia Spencer Stars As “Sue Ann” In ‘MA’ [Video] was originally published on stuffflypeoplelike.com

