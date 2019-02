Legendary R&B group “Dru Hill” came by the studio with Reec to talk about how streaming has affected their career and being in the studio working on new music. They discuss their influence on artists of today and some of the obstacles they had to go through in order to last 20 years. Also, some members of the group get into artists sampling their music and who’s sliding in their DMs on social media.

