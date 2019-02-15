CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Responds To T.I. Diss Track [VIDEO]

Floyd Mayweather's 40th Birthday Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

The rapper T.I. was appalled by Floyd Mayweathers choice to spend a lot of bands of a shopping spree at Gucci after Gucci produced a blackface turtleneck sweater. And not only did the boxer have a shopping spree he said he didn’t give a ‘d**m’ about all that stuff about Gucci and boycott’s.

So being the conscience brotha that T.I is he decided to drop some strong lyrical knowledge on Floyd Mayweather’s head.

But because Mayweather isn’t a rapper but he did feel compelled to address the knowledge that was laid on wax. His response…he say’s people are hopscotch players that still watch the NFL and buy cloths at H&M, so what’s the problem.

Check out the video below

 

View this post on Instagram

Here’s what they think about us.

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

