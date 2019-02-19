CLOSE
Le’Andria Johnson Shares Her Testimony About Being In Jail For 30 Days And Overcoming Alcohol Abuse [VIDEO]

2017 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Many of us use our trials to help others going through similar circumstances. Le’Andria Johnson, season 3 winner of BET’s Sunday Best” has always been very transparent when sharing her story.

According to U Gospel, the singer was in Philadelphia this past weekend and took part in a Family and Friends Day at HolyGhost Headquarters Revival Center at the Met. At this event several women from the Women’s Rehabilitation Center that are overcoming substance abuse as well as alcoholism attended.

Johnson during her set shared with the congregation that she struggled with alcohol. She would drink every day and didn’t realize it had become a problem. One evening after heading home from the bar she was pulled over by the police and was arrested.

Although she was placed under probation after breaking it she served 30 days in jail.

Johnson released a public statement saying, “For those that follow me on social media know I am very transparent. I refuse to be fake from the pulpit nor paying people off to not tell my story. While ministering yesterday I shared the most recent incident in my life as a testimony to others. “

Watch Le’Andria Johnson’s testimony below!

Le’Andria Johnson Shares Her Testimony About Being In Jail For 30 Days And Overcoming Alcohol Abuse [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

