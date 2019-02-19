CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Says She Feels Like Jussie Smollett “F*cked Up Black History Month” [Video]

Hear what Cardi B has to say...

0 reads
Leave a comment
61st Annual Grammy Awards

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Cardi B is chiming in on the reported attack against Jussie Smollett, saying she thinks it’s “f*cked up” if he’s been lying to the public…but she isn’t counting him out just yet.

In an Instagram Live video that’s making its rounds on the internet, the “I Like It” Grammy award-winning rapper told her followers “I’m really disappointed in Jussie Smollett—whatever the f*ck his name is. I’m really disappointed in him.”

“I feel like he f*cked up Black History Month,” she said. “I’m not gonna say yet…until he says out his mouth that it was fake and the sh*t was staged, I don’t wanna completely blame him because somebody that I was talking to, they said police in Chicago are racist.” She went on to acknowledge the possibility of the Chicago PD trying to frame the Empire actor, adding “Then you give f*cking Donald Trump immunity to f*cking laugh at n*ggas and sh*t.”

Watch the clip here and let us know where you stand as far as all the claims from reported sources that Jussie Smollett staged the homophobic and racist attack against his own person back in January.

Photo: WENN

Cardi B Says She Feels Like Jussie Smollett “F*cked Up Black History Month” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close