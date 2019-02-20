Chile…This Lemonade is piping hot in Leah’s words. The Kardashians are known for their scandal filled lifestyle. Since Khloe Kardashian has been with Tristan Thompson there has been drama. If you don’t remember Khloe started dating Tristan while his previous baby mother Jordan Craig was pregnant with his first son Prince. People vowed that Khloe would lose him the same way he got him…People thought that moment came in October of 2017, when Tristan was seen with two women in a hookah bar in Washington D.C. just DAYS before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True or when he was seen days after that with women in a New York City hotel lounge we assumed he was taking the cake.

Well he has topped himself…TMZ is reporting that Khloe and Tristan have broken up because he was cheating…No brainer there but with who is the real scandal… The celebrity blog reports that Tristan was cheating with Jordyn Wood who is indeed Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

Multiple sources are reporting that Tristan flew into Los Angeles to spend Valentine’s Day Thursday with Khloe and their daughter. On Sunday night he was at a house party, where we’re told he was all over Jordyn. Sources are saying as soon as Khloe found out she broke up with the NBA star. Khloe’s “had enough” with Tristian and his cheating. They’re apparently is no room for the couple to get back together.

Tristan Thompson Cheated on Khloe Kardashian With Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend was originally published on 92q.com

QuickSilva Posted 9 hours ago

